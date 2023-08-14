América receives another hard blow in the League: now it lost against Medellín

América de Cali lost the undefeated in the League and once again gave up points at home. This time they suffered a heavy defeat at home against Independiente Medellín (1-3), a result that made the atmosphere in the stands against coach Lucas González rarer.

The DIM, with the victory, reached Bucaramanga and Águilas Doradas at the top of the championship, with 10 points, waiting for what the Santander team will do on Sunday night, against Atlético Nacional.

The penalties that gave Medellín the advantage

Two penalties in the first half began to sentence the game in favor of those led by Alfredo Arias. The first, after 10 minutes, due to a foul by Kevin Andrade, who raised his leg a lot and hit Jhon Palacios on the head.

After five minutes of review, the referee sanctioned the foul. Edwuin Cetré stung it and scored the 0-1 for Medellín. At 28, a double error by Edwin Velasco generated a new penalty in favor of DIM. Edwin Velasco wanted to play a ball in his area and lost it to Brayan León Muñiz, Velasco wanted to remedy the action with a foul. The center-back pointed to the white dot. Cetré, this time, charged hard and down. A great goal from Edwin Cardona allowed América to discount at 77. Cardona’s first goal on his return to the country was a shot from outside the area.

However, Medellín resisted and in a counterattack, Ánderson Plata set up Diego Moreno, who resolved against Jorge Soto to score the final 1-3, at 88 minutes.

At the celebration, Moreno gestured to the stands and the rivals claimed him. The referee ended up showing the visiting player the red card.

