In Coapa no footballer has his place guaranteed for the next season. While some players seem to establish themselves with the Coapa team by already working together with the group and not having solid offers on the table, others remain on the tightrope and with many options to leave the club.
One of the footballers whose name has been on trial in recent months in America is Pedro Aquino. The Peruvian containment did not perform as expected with the eagles, this due to their accumulation of injuries, however, everything indicated that he would have one more chance with Solari, a situation that has already changed.
According to information from Gibran Araige of TUDN, in the last hours the América offices have received an attractive offer from the Premier League to finalize the transfer of the Peruvian midfielder in this market and, although Coapa has not yet taken the decision to make the sale, they do seriously analyze this possibility. Despite not fulfilling what was expected, for Solari Aquino he is an important piece, an indisputable starter, a fact that the board of directors already knows, who will have to choose between making money or keeping a trusted player for the coach.
