The name of Álvaro Fidalgo has been heard in several markets, however this summer, everything indicated that the Spaniard would step aside from the ranks of América after he gave the team from the capital of the country the second championship. Despite this, the footballer has not received the offers he expected and his departure from the nest of Coapa has been complicated, however, in the most recent hours, a new window of opportunity has opened in favor of Fidalgo.
Julio Ibáñez of TUDN claims that América has received a formal offer for the transfer of the playmaker at the close of the market. Although the source does not state names or figures, it is confirmed that the offer comes from Russia, a league where in the last winter market they offered up to 15 million dollars for the player, who refused to leave for that league. Now, the informant points out that the numbers are on par with what the Liga MX champions are demanding to release Álvaro.
The scenario is as follows: America is asking the player to focus entirely on the Leagues Cup, as the goal is to win the title. Once the club’s presence in this tournament is over, they will sit down at the table with the player to define his future and if Fidalgo feels attracted by the option of leaving for Russia, the Eagles will open the door for him to return to Europe.
#America #receives #offer #Alvaro #Fidalgo
Leave a Reply