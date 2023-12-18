After more than 5 years of complications and failures along the way, the Águilas del América achieved their desired goal: those from the country's capital won the 14th title within the MX League. Those from Coapa defeated the most complex rival they could face on the road, the Tigres de la UANL, and confirmed themselves as the most powerful club in this country, the most popular and now, by far, as the most winning.
Now it's time to celebrate, but before going on vacation, the azulcremas will have a friendly duel against Barcelona in Dallas. For its part, the board will have to accelerate market issues, because although the team has established itself as the boss of Mexico, several players would leave El Nido, some by their own wish, as is the case of Sebastián Cáceres, who wants to fulfill with the European dream.
Fernando Esquivel anticipates that the Mexican champion team has two active and paused offers that will be resumed in the following days for the transfer of the defender. The offers come from clubs in Italy's Serie A and the English Premier League and now that the goal has been met, both the American management and Sebastián Cáceres himself and his entourage want to complete the transfer, as it is something that the player wants. signed for months and since he is key in achieving the title, the club can grant it to him.
#America #ready #negotiate #departure #Sebastián #Cáceres
Leave a Reply