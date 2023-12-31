Although the market is not being easy for América, yesterday those from Coapa closed their first signing heading to 2024, and it is a reinforcement that no one expected not only in the environment of the champion team, but in general in the League MX. Cristián Calderón, who has left through the back door of Chivas, now has an opportunity to rebuild his career within the team's eternal rival, a fleeting negotiation that will be signed on Monday.
In this way, the eagles fulfill their first goal, to reinforce the side on the left, being so, the board will now focus on the other sector of the field, where they have a name that has become complicated, it is Ricardo Chávez, being so , those from Coapa are considering activating an alternative plan given the complex position of Atlético de San Luis.
The capital's alternative is Erick Aguirre and there would already be an initial survey for the possible transfer of the Mexican, because after a brief talk between directors the people of Monterrey confirmed to América that the royal team's idea is to release the Mexican side since this It is not to Fernando Ortíz's taste.
Thus, it is expected that as of Monday, January 1st, those from Coapa will make a formal offer for the purchase of Aguirre, although, and despite the wishes of the people of Rayados to release Erick, it is expected that the movement will not Let it be simple, because the relationship between Monterrey and America has been tense on and off the field for some time.
