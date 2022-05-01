Despite not playing the most brilliant game of their season, América achieved one of their goals for the season: to qualify directly for the league. The Eagles, under the command of Fernando Ortiz, drew goalless against Cruz Azul on the last day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament. The duel did not live up to expectations and both teams were left behind, however, this result benefits those of Coapa.
The game had little action in the goals. However, América had more possession of the ball and also generated more options up front. The azulcrema team could not put Sebastián Jurado in trouble. The Celestial Machine was very well stopped in the background and prevented the Americanist advances from being in more danger.
With this result, América reached 26 points and surpassed Puebla for better goal difference. The capital team secured its place as fourth place in the general classification. After the results of this day, the tie did not help Cruz Azul much and fell to eighth position in the general table.
In the event that Atlético de San Luis managed to win against Santos Laguna this Sunday, the Potosinos would overtake La Maquina and send it further down the standings ahead of the playoffs.
With this draw against Cruz Azul, America broke his streak of six consecutive victories under the command of ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
