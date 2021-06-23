America has 2 major problems prior to the start of the Apertura 2021 tournament as they are unable to finalize the sale of two players that do not fit into Santiago Solari’s plans: Renato Ibarra and Nicolás Castillo.
With the Chilean, things are more complicated, this because very few teams dare to have a player with the thrombosis problem that the South American striker had, however, With Renato Ibarra there are more possibilities of accommodating him in another team, whether in Mexican soccer or outside of it.
The problem for América is that the board no longer wants loans since they feel that Atlas took advantage of the urgency they had to remove him from the team and, consequently, they had to cede Renato Ibarra for 1 year, but paying most of his salary, all so that the Rojinegros did not exercise the purchase by the player.
For this reason the Eagles do not want a new loan for the player but the direct purchase of his card, same that they have put at a price of 4.5 million dollars since they consider the player has good performance on the court, But if it is not in America’s plans, it is by order of Emilio Azcárraga, because after the legal problems that the Ecuadorian had, he made it clear that the player would not wear the cream blue shirt again.
