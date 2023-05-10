In the view of Mexican soccer experts, América is the favorite team to become champion of the Liga MX. The team from the country’s capital has perhaps the largest squad in all of Mexican soccer and several of the players are in the best possible sporting condition, from Henry Martín, the country’s top scorer, to goalkeeper Luis Malagón, who once He did with the starting position, he has not released it in the slightest.
More news about the transfer market in Liga MX
Another of the men in the squad who are experiencing a great moment and who has really missed many more is the defender Israel Reyes. The footballer who came from Puebla has grown as a central defender within the ‘Tano’ eleven, leaving Néstor Araujo on the bench, who was untouchable the previous semester. Although the coaching staff and management are happy with the performance of the young defender, they know that there are real options of losing him soon, for which they have already established a price for him.
What price will the teams interested in signing Israel Reyes have to pay?
In 90min We have informed you that his presence with América and his vacancy won within the Mexican team have made Reyes a man within reach for the European market. More than one team could move for his signing this summer, for which within the Coapa nest they are willing to negotiate but not for a price less than 7 million dollars, a figure higher than what they paid Puebla in December for the signature of the 22-year-old defender.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#America #puts #price #Israel #Reyes #interest #European #teams #signing
Leave a Reply