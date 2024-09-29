Mexico City.- The Club America Eagles and the UNAM Pumasthey will be face to face from the City of Sports stadium.

Both teams will fight for the pride of emerging victorious in the Capital Classicfrom the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX, in its version.150.

André Jardine and Gustavo Lema will direct the fourth official game between Club America and UNAM Pumasin the grounds of the Christmas Eve Colony.

In the last ten tournaments, Club America and UNAM Pumas They gave great stories, both in the Azteca stadium as in the University Olympic stadium.

After the official scores, it is the Club America who takes the most wins, four, for two wins for the UNAM Pumas facing this new edition of the Capital Classic.

The clash between Águilas and Felines It was agreed for this Sunday, September 29, at 6:00 pm (Mexico time), 5:00 pm (Culiacan time).

Clausura 2024: Pumas 2-1 America

Apertura 2023: América 1-0 Pumas

Clausura 2023: América 1-1 Pumas

Apertura 2022: Pumas 0-3 America

Clausura 2022: Pumas 0-0 America

Apertura 2021: América 1-3 Pumas (4th Final)

Apertura 2021: Pumas 0-0 América (4th Final)

Apertura 2021: América 2-0 Pumas

Guard1anes Clausura 2021: Pumas 0-1 America

Guard1anes 2020: América 2-2 Pumas

Clausura 2020: Pumas 3-3 America

Apertura 2019: América 1-1 Pumas

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.