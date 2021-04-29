America provides India with more than $ 100 million in supplies to counter Corona

The White House said in a statement that the United States will send more than $ 100 million worth of supplies to India to help it cope with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The statement added that the supplies that begin to arrive in India today, Thursday, and continue until next week, include one thousand oxygen cylinders, 15 million masks (N95) and one million units for a rapid diagnostic test.

The White House reported that the United States has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturing supplies to India, allowing it to manufacture more than 20 million doses to prevent Covid-19.

“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under pressure at the start of the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India when it is bad,” the White House said.

The number of deaths in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic exceeded 200,000 yesterday, Wednesday, in part due to the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The number of cases increased in the past twenty-four hours by about 361,000 new cases, which is the largest number of injuries in a single day in the world, bringing the total number of injuries in India to nearly 18 million.