When people worry about the US economy these days, they are looking at the short term. Forget the battle of inflation: it will be won, albeit with a painful recession.
The country will return to its previous course. But the real problem is this path. America will become an oligopolistic economy, marginalizing the vast majority of its population.
To understand what I mean, look at historical trends and extrapolate them over the next 25 years, and the results are troubling. Let’s start with the income. By 2048, the top 1% of Americans will make up 22.5% of the nation’s total income, the largest share since the peak of the stock bubble in 1928.
Meanwhile, the middle class will stagnate. Average annual income will rise by only 0.3% per year in inflation-adjusted terms, from about $67,000 in 2021 to about $72,000 in 2048. The income of the poorest 10% of Americans will decline. The outlook for wealth is even worse. By 2048, more than 62% of wealth will belong to the top 1% of Americans, shattering the 1928 record of 51%.
Nearly a quarter of the wealth will belong to the top 0.01% of Americans, far exceeding the extreme inequality of the robber baron era. (The robber baron is a derogatory term of social criticism originally applied to some of the richest and most powerful American businessmen of the century, as it was applied to businessmen who allegedly used exploitative practices to amass their wealth.)
How does this happen? It is far from inevitable. The United States, in terms of development, is on par with the industrialized nations of Western Europe. In terms of inequality, it is closer to Mexico and Haiti. Instead, America chooses inequality. Protections for the poor are very weak: according to historical trends, the minimum wage will reach only $10.62 in 2048 in nominal terms, compared to the current $7.25 minimum wage.
Preferences for the wealthy will continue to expand: according to our practice, the amount exempt from estate tax is expected to reach $24.3 million in 2048, up from $12.9 million today. The more concentrated the wealth, the lower the taxes on it. No politician will campaign on a platform that gives more to the richest, allowing the middle class to barely make ends meet and clamping down on the poor. However, unless the United States changes course, that is exactly the future it is headed for.
Catherine Ann Edwards*
* An expert in labor economics and an independent policy advisor.
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
