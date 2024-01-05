América and Necaxa are in full open negotiations. The team from the country's capital and the 'rays' would have successfully closed the transfer of Salvador Reyes, who lost a place in the squad after the renewal of Fuente and the signing of Calderón. Now, with the side fixed, both clubs are negotiating another loan, it is Leo Suárez, who analyzes his departure from Coapa upon understanding that his role for 2024, at least initially, will not be as expected, once again he aims to the substitution.
But there could be one more movement, since the day Record reports that the eagles are interested in Heriberto Jurado and the player could enter the negotiation for Suárez.
There is no doubt that adding two players from the champion team only on loan is a huge deal within Necaxa, and now, it is America who seeks to take advantage of the good feelings among the boards to evaluate the signing of one of the most important talents in the country, It's about Heriberto Jurado, who wins big in the Coapa nest team's plans for 2024.
The eagles have expressed their interest in the winger to the Necaxa team's board of directors, and would have put on the table, stopping the transfer of Suárez and changing the move for a direct exchange of Leo in exchange for Jurado. Right now, there is no response from the Aguascalientes team. Récord states that the América board considers that this is a fair move for all parties, however, it is not endorsed by André Jardine, who must accept or reject the arrival of the Mexican winger who plays in the same area as Brian Rodríguez and ' little head'.
