Miami police said in a report that Khesurun was arrested on charges of “assaulting an officer” Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chaos ensued as fans stormed the stadium gates, causing some to fall to the ground and others to try to sneak through the huge air conditioning ducts, delaying the start of the final by 82 minutes.

Defending champions Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 after extra time thanks to a goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that Jessoron, 71, was not allowed to enter the stadium with his son and some family members after the awards ceremony.

Ben Hesuron clashed with the security guard who prevented them from entering.

The newspaper explained that Jessoron, vice president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), also participated in the dispute before police officers intervened.