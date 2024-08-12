Washington (Reuters)

USA Gymnastics has submitted video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport that it says proves American Jordan Chiles deserves to keep the bronze medal she won in the women’s floor exercise at the Paris Summer Olympics.

The additional evidence was presented by USA Gymnastics, a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of Romanian Ana Barbosu’s appeal, awarding her third place in the competition instead of the American.

Barboso and her team had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, stating that the request submitted by Chile’s coach Cecile Landy to reconsider the results of the competition came after the deadline for appeal, which is one minute, had expired, so the American player’s score should not have been adjusted to 13.766 points, which enabled her to obtain the bronze medal.

But USA Gymnastics said it had provided CAS with video footage it did not have before the court’s decision that awarded Barboso third place.

“With the timing, the video shows that Landi filed her claim 47 seconds after the result was shown, and then filed a statement 55 seconds after the result was shown,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Chiles had initially received 13,666 points, while Barboso had 13,700 points.

The CAS decision will not affect gold medalist Rebecca Andrade of Brazil, who scored 14.166 points, or silver medalist Simone Biles of the United States, who scored 14.133 points.