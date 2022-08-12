The most recent casualties of America have left certain gaps within the squad. Surely, the most malicious was that of Jorge Sánchez, since Meré and Naveda were not even taken into account by Fernando Ortiz. However, these departures have also opened the door for the club to have the conditions to close at least one more signing this summer, which they are already working on.
The growth of Emilio Lara made America put in the second line the signing of Julián Araujo, a Mexican defender who at the time was the first option of Las Águilas. Now, in Coapa they focus their efforts on closing the arrival of an attack piece and it is Brian Rodríguez, a Uruguayan winger from Los Angeles FC of the MLS for whom the team from the capital of Mexico has already submitted an offer.
America has put on the table of the MLS team an offer of 6 million dollars in exchange for 80% of the Uruguayan player’s letter, a proposal that they are already analyzing within the Los Angeles offices because the figure remains far from the 8 million to which they aspire. The interest is real and it is known that the club and player already have a closed agreement, now everything is in the hands of the MLS team.
