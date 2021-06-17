In a matter of hours, America made official the departure of Giovani dos Santos and the arrival of Salvador Reyes, two movements that have been speculated for several weeks and that have finally been confirmed by the club, which continues to work on cleaning and rebuilding of his squad for the next season, the same one in which he begins to have a title obligation.
Although some more reinforcements are expected in the azulcrema entity, before any other player can land in the nest of Coapa, the club must continue cutting certain players who no longer have a place in the squad, and right now, the team He has well defined his next two imminent departures.
Renato Ibarra and Nicolás Castillo are the next two players to be separated from América. In the case of the Ecuadorian soccer player, the owner of the team prohibited him from returning to the club after the aggression scandal in which he was involved. For their part, the eagles do not trust the level and health conditions under which Castillo returns to the playing fields, which is why the team is already looking for accommodation either as a loan or as a definitive transfer.
