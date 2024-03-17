The Clausura 2024 Tournament has not yet ended and Club América is already preparing for the next half of the year, in this case the azulcrema board would already be considering the ideal replacement for the Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgo,
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Gibran Araigedue to the interest of the Iberian nationally and internationally, the Águilas have once again put their interest in the captain of the Pachuca Club and national team, Erick Sanchez.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist Julio Ibanezdue to the good level of 'Tiny' in recent years, being a reference for the Tuzos and a regular for the Aztec team of Jaime Lozanothe Hidalgo team would be requesting 12 million dollars for his 24-year-old player.
It is worth mentioning that it would be an expensive signing, since the Eagles do not usually pay that much for a single player, a few years ago they paid 11 million dollars by Diego Valdes. Although it is said that the sale of the Spaniard himself would be enough to cover the quota.
Like his former teammate and friend, Luis Chavezthe midfielder has expressed his dream of playing in the Old Continent, although he is aware that it is increasingly complicated and staying in Mexico leaves him alone.
The player has good numbers, since in the current semester he has played 10 games and has five goals and four assists.
#America #prepares #reinforcement #departure #Álvaro #Fidalgo
Leave a Reply