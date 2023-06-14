The movements within América continue and it seems that despite the fact that the club has not yet signed its new coach, the board of directors has made the decision to speed up the processes as they are falling seriously behind in the market. For this reason, the eagles of the Coapa nest have announced yesterday the signing of Kevin Álvarez, an open secret for weeks and immediately, this has generated the departure of Federico Viñas.
The Uruguayan forward, currently working with his national team, has been part of the negotiations between América and Grupo Pachuca to lower the price of Álvarez, therefore, Viñas must report to Club León once his cycle with Bielsa’s team ends. Thus, within the country’s capital as a whole, there is a place for center forward available. The dream was to sign Raúl Jiménez or Julián Quiñones, but both look more complex every day, which is why in America they will move for someone much more at hand.
In 90min we anticipate the interest on the part of América for Luca Martínez Dupuy, and now that Viñas is no longer part of the squad, those from the Coapa nest would be more than willing to make an offer for the center forward who is currently with the Mexican team sub-23 playing Maurice Revello in France. Rosario Central opens the door to its sale because it does not have much with the 22-year-old ‘9’ and his price would not exceed 3 million dollars, something more than viable for the eagles.
