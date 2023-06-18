The United States praised the talks held by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Sunday.

The US State Department said Blinken had “frank, objective and constructive” talks with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

“The secretary stressed the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication on a number of issues to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation,” said Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, adding that Blinken invited Chen to Washington to continue talks and that the Chinese minister accepted the invitation.

Miller said that the two ministers “agreed to set a date for the visit at a time convenient for both parties.”

Blinken became the first senior US diplomat to visit China in five years.

After his visit in February was postponed due to a suspected Chinese zeppelin flying into US airspace, Blinken became the most senior US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

During his visit, which concludes on Monday, Blinken is also expected to meet with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, and possibly President Xi Jinping.