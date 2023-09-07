The United States, Ukraine’s most prominent ally, pledged an additional $175 million in aid to Kiev, on the same day that Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine. The aid package announced by the US Department of Defense today, Wednesday, includes equipment to assist the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, ammunition for the HIMARS multiple missile system, as well as artillery ammunition. The United States provides Ukraine with more military aid than any other ally.
