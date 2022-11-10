Jorge Meré has been one of the most disappointing signings of América during the Santiago Baños stage. The Spanish central defender arrived at the Eagles from Cologne in the Bundesliga, but his performance has not been as expected. The player trained in the basics of Real Oviedo and Sporting de Gijón was on loan at Mazatlán FC the last semester and he was not able to show his worth in Liga MX either.
Los Cañoneros did not seek to renew the loan of the Spanish defender and it does not fit into Fernando Ortiz’s plans for the Clausura 2023 tournament, so everything points to his leaving the azulcrema institution. According to the most recent reports, Jorge Meré could return to Gijón, owned by the Mexican Orlegui Group, during the winter transfer market.
According to information from the journalist Juan Ahuja, Jorge Meré is currently vacationing in Gijón and Sporting is exploring the possibility of hiring him in the next transfer window. The player from Oviedo could return to his country, although it seems that the economic issue could be an issue that makes negotiations difficult.
Almost a year after Jorge Meré’s arrival in Mexican soccer, his time has been little more than gray. The Spanish defender has only played 16 games, with América and Mazatlán, so returning to Sporting de Gijón could be a good career move for him.
