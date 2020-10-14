The US has put the dragon on the backfoot by playing the Tibet card amid growing tension with China. The Trump administration has named Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro as Special Secretary for Tibetan Issues. They will closely monitor China’s human rights violations and the problems of the Tibetan people in the region. Experts in China have said that the recent decision of the US is sure to stun the dragon. Just two months ago, China closed the US Consulate in Chengdu for spying in Tibet.Trump administration has stated that they will lead American efforts to promote dialogue between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama or their representatives. In addition they will protect the unique religious cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans. They will push for the protection of their human rights. Destro will also support American efforts to address human needs in the region.

America has banned Chinese officials

The United States has already banned Chinese Communist Party officials who committed atrocities in Tibet. The US imposed a visa ban on a group of Chinese officials under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The US had alleged that these officials were working to prevent foreigners’ access to Tibet.

US enacted a law on Tibet in 2018

The US enacted the Rescriptional Access to Tibet Act (Mutual Access Law in Tibet), 2018. It was recognized as a law in the US in December 2018. This relates to the entry of Chinese officials who prevent foreigners from entering Tibet.

After South China Sea, now Tibet, America is surrounded by dragon

US supports Tibet’s autonomy

The US supports the autonomy of Tibet. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a few days ago that we are determined to work for the meaningful autonomy of the Tibetan people, for their basic and non-transferable human rights, to preserve their specific religion, culture and linguistic identity. The exiled religious leader of Tibet living in India, the Dalai Lama has been demanding meaningful autonomy for the people of Tibet. But China considers the 85-year-old Dalai Lama a separatist.

China cleaning up on US embassy closure, said – America was spying in Chengdu from Tibet

US budget for Tibet announced $ 17 million

Pompeo said that we will work closely with the US Congress to truly maintain reciprocity and ensure that the American people have full access to all areas of the People’s Republic of China, including the TAR and other Tibetan areas. According to the budget documents, the Ministry of External Affairs has proposed a fund of $ 17 million for Tibetan issues and $ 1 million for the Special Coordinator on Tibetan Issues in FY 2021, which started from October 1.