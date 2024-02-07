América's defeat yesterday against Real Estelí of Nicaragua left many doubts within the club. Beyond the fact that the result is recoverable, the forms shown in Coapa both in this match and in the match against Monterrey make it clear that the eagles are still not fine, especially in defense, where they suffer too much, mainly on one side , the right side.
As we informed you in 90min, after the retirement of Miguel Layún, the club tested the market to sign a right wing, but in the end, the board chose not to make million-dollar signings and risk the semester with the two pieces within the squad, Kevin Álvarez and Emilio Lara, this being a terrible position, the worst possible planning.
In the case of Kevin, there is no doubt that he has the talent to be a starter for any club in Mexico, but his state of health is not the best and not from now, but from months ago. Álvarez himself declared that he has been suffering from pubalgia for four months, a treacherous injury that requires rest and that one day prevents you from moving and the next you can be as if nothing had happened.
Thus, the only player available today in Coapa is Emilio Lara, a defender that André Jardine did not even want in the team and who now, without Layún and with the intermittence of Álvarez, is starting, with a performance in the ground, well The last three goals that América has received are the direct responsibility of Lara. While Jardine is limited on the right, on the left he has three full-backs, a fact that makes it clear that the formation of the squad was poorly structured.
