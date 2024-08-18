Unless there is some exit at the close of the market, everything indicates that the America will not move for more signings this summer. That being the case, it could be said that the squad of André Jardine is closed and will seek to win as much as possible. Although, despite this, the management of the Eagles continues to think about the immediate future of the club and there is a youngster who is shining with his own light and who has already become a target for those from the capital of the country: Ramiro Arciga.
Mazatlan He is working well on his talent development and his new great pearl has a name and surname, Ramiro Arcigaa young man who at 19 years old is already a regular starter in the eleven Victor Manuel Vucetich and is also performing outstandingly individually, both within the Liga MX as in the Leagues Cupbecause beyond his youth, he plays very naturally and likes to have the ball at his feet, which is why the board of directors America has decided to monitor him for the rest of the year, considering signing him for the winter market.
Ramiro He is an offensive midfielder who can play as an inside midfielder in front of the defensive midfielder and even as a ’10’ behind the ‘9’. Among his best qualities are his ability to drive for long stretches, taking advantage of his youth, as well as his finesse in placing the ball in tight spaces. America He sees in the gunner a talent that will explode in the short term.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#America #pays #attention #growth #Ramiro #Árciga
Leave a Reply