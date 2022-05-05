His participation in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX is not over yet and America is already planning what will be the next semester. The Eagles have had a season with pronounced ups and downs, but they closed their participation in the regular phase on a high note. For the 2022 Apertura, the azulcrema team will seek the departure of several elements of its squad that have not been up to the challenge and will also incorporate new players.
According to the most recent reports, the azulcrema team would be interested in repatriating a Mexican soccer player who plays in European soccer. According to this information, America would seek Diego Lainez to return to the club after his unfortunate time at Betis in La Liga. The soccer player from Tabasco does not count for Manuel Pellegrini and would leave Heliopolis for the following course.
The Mexican midfielder could return to America to stay active for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Lainez does not have his place guaranteed in Gerardo Martino’s squad and will need regularity if he wants to fulfill his dream of attending the World Cup. This season, the 21-year-old midfielder has made only 13 appearances in all competitions.
Lainez scored a couple of goals in the Copa del Rey, a tournament that the Albiverdes raised, but in the league and in the Europa League his participation was rather gray.
According to journalistic reports, America’s interest in Lainez is serious, although it is not stated whether the operation would be on a loan or definitive sale basis. According to this information, the goal of the young Mexican striker is to stay in European football for longer.
Lainez recently got Spanish nationality and that would make it easier for him to find space at another club as he no longer counts as a non-EU player.
