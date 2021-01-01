Richarlison de Andrade is, at 23, a star of the Premier League. Recognized worldwide, internationally with Brazil and playing in the, for many, the best league in the world. Now he lives in Liverpool, trains and plays surrounded by stars and tries to reach the top but getting there was not easy. The one from Nova Venécia was about to leave him but América Mineiro appeared in his life.

“America was the club that opened the door for me, when I almost gave up. I was very well received, treated like a son. I like to remember my arrival. I went to Belo Horizonte with the money for the round trip tickets, but I didn’t have a penny to eat during the trip and I ended up spending the money for the return trip because I was hungry. But I remember that I came willing to give my life to pass the test. I had been fired by Avaí and Figueirense, I was getting old enough to play at base, so I saw it as my last chance. And, thank God, I managed to grab it and in the end everything went well, “he assures in statements provided to AS.

Richarlison is one of the many kids who went through the training center of the tricolor and reached the elite. This makes those of Belo Horizonte one of the most important quarries in Brazil when they exceed 100 years of history. Danilo, Fred, Gilberto Silva or Tostao also wore the tricolor … which is now looking for new diamonds.

Starting from history to build the future

Founded in a basement in the spring of 1912 by a group of young men from the mines encouraged by the phenomenon of football British, America has lived through it all: a certain supremacy in the beginning, more recent declines and a reconstruction that they want to start from the base: formative football.

At a professional level, América Mineiro adds titles between Serie B and Serie C. The giants are far at the top but, in training, they face each other with several state championships in all categories.

His good work, beyond the titles, is worth the certificate of training club awarded by the Brazilian Confederation. The academy is already an exception but they want to continue building for the future with the expansion of the Lanna Drumond Training Center, a support facility in the Rio Games (it received France, the United States, Colombia and Honduras) that wants to grow through the project Planet América, expanding the facilities attended by the lower and the first team to 96,000 m2.

The star factory wants to grow and seeks investment, always respecting all the symbols and the way of working that brought it here with an innovative club-company project with an investor who understands that football has its processes and its ways. “We want a partner with the same values ​​and objectives as America, without immediacy,” they say from the club.

“America strengthened my character”

Those values ​​were understood and explained by Richarlison himself in the best way despite the fact that his time in the academy was reduced. “I was very well received, treated like a son by all the people who were taking care of the base at that time. The attention I received from everyone, the affection with which people take care of the club and also knowing that America is a club that has always treated the base well. I knew that if I did a good job I would have the opportunity to promote to the professional and that’s how it happened, “he says. For the forward it was important inside the green but also outside it. “America strengthened my character. It was a club that trained me professionally, but it also helped a lot to shape who I am off the field, “he adds and emphasizes values ​​such as ‘humility’ and ‘support’ among those present.

This version of the Everton forward is joined by Euller, a former Brazilian international who made his professional debut at Coelho and played in Palmeiras, Sao Paulo and Japan.. “The advantage of having started in America is that it is a training club, and America always had in its methodology to value the base, the home diamonds. They have always given us the opportunity, “he says in statements made to AS. His stay in Japan was as a professional and far from Belo Horizonte, but this club also has relationships abroad.

Schools and football ‘Erasmus’

The green and black of America’s jersey is defending itself across the country. In addition to the youth soccer categories, the club has schools in Minas Gerais, Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas, expanding its network in search of talent and training to more than 5000 children.

In addition, America has had a player exchange program for years in which Yuji Nakazawa, a Japanese international centennial who enjoyed the Brazilian academy from 97 to 98, was part of. Pacts with Feyenoord and also with academies in Japan, South Korea and the United States that give this club a perception of an international trainer. Now, they are looking for a boost to continue building the golden future of Brazilian soccer.