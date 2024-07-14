The América board has struggled to keep the bulk of the star roster intact. To date, they have almost succeeded 100 percent. They only failed to secure the continuity of Julián Quiñones, who received an offer from Saudi Arabia of triple his salary, which Coapa could not compete against. However, the market is still ongoing, as the tournament has already begun and it seems that those from the capital of the country could lose two of their top players.
As we told you in 90min, Coapa received formal offers this weekend for the transfer of Álvaro Fidalgo, which the player, his management and the board are already analyzing. However, the Iberian is not the only key piece on the way out of the squad, as Récord claims that América’s offices have also received offers for the signing of Sebastián Cáceres, this after the defender had a good Copa América performance going from less to much more.
Although the specific clubs are unknown, it is a fact that the offers come from Europe, which is why there are options that the moves will be closed, as both the defender and the midfielder understand that this could be their best and perhaps last opportunity to make the jump to the best football on the planet. As for the position of the board, there is openness to support the departure of both stars in Jardine’s squad.
