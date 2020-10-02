Donald Trump and his wife Melania Corona have been found positive just a month before the US presidential election. For this reason, the US Defense Ministry has issued an alert on both sides of the country, launching the nuclear doomsday plan. Whenever a situation arises that there is no public contact with the US President, then this program is launched for the protection of the country. Through this, the enemies of the country are also warned that if any action is done on their behalf, it will be given a befitting reply.Under this plan, two E-6B Mercury planes are continuously patrolling the skies of America. These ships are the US air nuclear command post. These four-engined planes of Boeing 707 aircraft are in direct contact with the command of Ohio-class nuclear ballistic-missile submarines of the US Navy with the help of their HiTech communication devices.

Two planes have been patrolling since Trump was infected

The US Navy has 16 such E-6B Mercury planes. One of these is always flying in the American skies. Never before has it been heard that two planes of this category are flying simultaneously on both ends of the country. But, as soon as Donald Trump’s corona virus was confirmed infected on Friday, two such planes were seen flying in the American skies.

These planes can order nuclear attack

These E-6B Mercury planes will issue orders directly to Ohio-class nuclear ballistic-missile submarines if the US encounters an attack in the meantime. After which these submarines can fire nuclear missiles targeting the enemy’s military bases or important cities. It carries both long range ballistic missiles and short range ballistic missiles. These submarines are deployed in secret at different locations around the world.

American open source intelligence finds out

US open-source intelligence Tim Hogan tweeted that two E-6B Mercury planes were in the air the very next minute after Trump was reported to have been corona infected. He discovered these planes with the help of a public software tracking the plane. These aircraft were identified through their transponders.



America is warning on transponder

Any aircraft is tracked through transponders, so most military aircraft take it off to avoid tracking themselves while in flight. However, the American E-6B Mercury aircraft did not stop their transponders. This gives a clear indication that they are giving direct warning to the enemies that we are in the air, so do not attack many attacks.