America officially returns to the Paris climate agreement

On Friday, the United States formally re-entered the Paris climate agreement, nearly a month after US President Joe Biden took office and made an immediate pledge to re-join the accord.

“Now, as important as we joined the agreement in 2016 – and just as important for our re-accession today – what we do in the weeks, months and years to come is even more important to complete it,” Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

“Climate change and science diplomacy can never be an additions to our foreign policy discussions,” Blinken added.

The Paris Agreement was negotiated during the recent period of the Obama administration, when Biden was Vice President.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2017, saying it places too many restrictions on what US companies can do. But

It is noteworthy that the United States is the only country out of 196 sites to leave the agreement. It has the largest share of global carbon emissions.

Biden, however, is an outspoken advocate of multilateral and diplomatic agreements and has indicated that climate change is an issue he takes very seriously.

He named former Secretary of State John Kerry as a special envoy on climate change and gave him a role on the US National Security Council.

Re-accessing the convention was one of his first moves as president.