Monday, July 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America of Cali vs. Cortuluá LIVE, follow the minute by minute of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

America vs. millionaires

America.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

America.

The scarlet box looks for its first victory of the semester.

América de Cali hosts Cortuluá this Sunday, at 2:45 pm, at the Pascual Guerrero, with the aim of achieving its first victory of the second semester after seeing commitments postponed due to the development of the women’s Copa América in the country.

Cortuluá, meanwhile, also hopes to score points, as he is currently the bottom of the championship.

Follow America vs. Cortuluá LIVE.

lineups

Minute by minute

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #Cali #Cortuluá #LIVE #follow #minute #minute #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The players that Real Madrid have to let go before the market closes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.