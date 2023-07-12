Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/11/2023 – 20:56

Share



América Móvil, parent company of Brazil’s Claro, posted a net profit of 25.9 billion Mexican pesos (about US$1.5 billion) in the April-June period, up 89% from the year-ago quarter. A stronger Mexican currency contributed to the higher result as the company posted 14 billion pesos in currency gains. The profit was equivalent to 0.41 pesos per share, or US$ 0.46 per ADR.

The company’s revenue fell 4.6% in the quarter’s annual comparison, to 202.5 billion Mexican pesos, and Ebitda fell by 3.8% a year, to 78.7 billion Mexican pesos, in the wake of the appreciation of the Mexican currency against peers where América Móvil has operations.

The company added 2.2 million mobile subscribers in the quarter, ending June with 303.2 million users. Subscriptions to fixed-line services were little changed at 73.4 million, as broadband additions were offset by disconnections of fixed-line lines and TV service.

In constant currency, service revenue increased 5%, with mobile service revenue up 6.7% and wireline revenue up 2.3%. Wireline revenue gains were led by broadband in Brazil and Austria, and by broadband and corporate network services in Mexico, América Móvil said.























