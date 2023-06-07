Wednesday, June 7, 2023
America Mineiro vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the blue, for the eighth of the South American

June 7, 2023
America Mineiro vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the blue, for the eighth of the South American


Millionaires vs. America Mineiro

Óscar Cortés, in action against América Mineiro.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

Óscar Cortés, in action against América Mineiro.

Last-minute casualties made it difficult for Alberto Gamero to put together the starting lineup.

With last-minute losses, Millonarios will look for a victory against América Mineiro to continue in the race for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The blues need a win to maintain first place in group F.

The partial victory of Defense and Justice against Peñarol forces Alberto Gamero’s team to win in Brazil to continue first and reach the advantage to the last date, to play against the Argentines as visitors. Millos suffered three last-minute casualties:

Follow the game here:

Lineups of América Mineiro and Millionaires

