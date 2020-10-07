Washington: Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, on Tuesday attacked President Donald Trump, accusing him of being “racist”. He said that he “is not worthy of this work”.

Vote wisely in presidential election- michelle

Mitchell urged Americans to vote thoughtfully in all presidential elections for stability in the country. While advocating in favor of presidential candidate Joe Biden from the Democratic Party, Mitchell made a very emotional appeal in a 24-minute long video message. He told the Americans that the country is in a very poor state and voters should know what is at stake.

Trump was greeted by supporters while he was out of the hospital despite being infected with Corona

Let me tell you, the presidential election has come very close in America, less than a month is left in the election. In such a situation, President Trump is busy in winning his election. Despite being corona infected, he came out of the hospital to greet his supporters. Whose people also criticized.

Explain that Trump was busy with the presidential election, in the meantime he got infected with Corona. He was then admitted to Walter Reed Hospital. His wife Mallenia Trump was also found to be Corona positive but was not admitted to the hospital.

