América-MG showed strength and defeated Cruzeiro by 2-0 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Campeonato Mineiro. With the advantage obtained this Saturday (11) at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, Coelho advances to the big decision even with a setback by two goals difference in the second leg.

GREAT RESULT! AWAY FROM HOME, WE BEAT CRUZEIRO-MG, 2 TO 0, FOR THE FIRST MATCH OF THE SEMIFINAL OF MINEIRO! THE GOALS WERE SCORED BY ALOÍSIO AND JUNINHO! ⚽⚽ : Mourão Panda / America#CRUxAFC | 0x2#PraCimaDelesCoelho #SomosVolt pic.twitter.com/jmpeHsJy53 — America FC ✊ (@AmericaMG) March 11, 2023

The first half of the match was full of chances for both sides. But América-MG, which arrived in a more comfortable situation after having a better campaign in the first phase of the competition, was more efficient and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Juninho received a launch in the area and anchored it for striker Aloísio, who, with coolness, hit it at first to put it in the back of the net.

The final stage began with Raposa creating opportunities in search of a tie. However, Coelho was surgical in the 16th minute, when a quick counterattack move ended in a low cross from Felipe Azevedo to Juninho, who scored with style to close the scoreboard.

At 30 minutes, the judge even scored a penalty in favor of Cruzeiro, but he went back after the VAR (video referee) indicated that there was an impediment during the play. With that, the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.