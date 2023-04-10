The Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX has not been Alejandro Zendejas’ tournament. The Mexican-American winger has played just 444 minutes this semester, over nine games, and has scored one goal and two assists. These figures pale in comparison to his records for Apertura 2022, in which he played 1,221 minutes in the regular phase and scored four goals and two assists.
Zendejas came out torn from the matchday 5 duel against Santos Laguna and returned to activity a few days ago. The striker who plays for the United States team suffered a spectacular injury this weekend in the duel between the Águilas and Monterrey. During this duel, the player received a blow to the nose, which caused profuse bleeding.
Through a statement shared on social networks, Club América indicated that Zendejas presented a fracture of the bones of the multifragmented nose.
In their statement, the Eagles indicated that, after the evaluation of the medical staff, the player was given treatment to stabilize the fracture and that he would then undergo surgery.
América indicated that this operation will be carried out until the end of the Clausura 2023 tournament and that the recovery time will be four to six weeks once the procedure is carried out.
It can be understood that the Mexican-American winger will continue to play the remainder of the tournament and the league and that at the end of America’s participation he will undergo surgery.
