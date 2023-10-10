América de Cali seriously compromised its continuity in a Women’s Copa Libertadores in which he plays at home and in which he hoped to fulfill his postponed dream of winning the title at home.

Internacional de Porto Alegre exposed all the defensive errors of those led by Gustavo Pineda and The 2-4 defeat this Monday, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, leaves the Colombian runner-up depending on another result to continue in the race in the tournament.

The first half was rather weak, with few emotions, but with superiority from the Brazilian team, which went into the break ahead with a goal from Paraguayan Belén Aquino, at 17 minutes, after a clearance from Priscila.

America showed courage to attack, but exposed itself a lot in defense. Every time he dealt a blow, he received a worse one, which left him staggering. At 4 into the second half, Catalina Usme hung a ball on an angle to tie the game, after a pass from Wendy Bonilla.

Two minutes later, the match began to show a constant: every time Inter opened the game on the wings, America suffered. And so it was 1-2 for the Brazilians, with an overflow and touch to the center by Aquino and a shot by Leticia Monteiro.

We had to wait until the 30th minute of the match for the next emotion: Pascual vibrated with América’s partial tie, a header from Panama’s Wendy Natis after a corner kick from Usme.

But neither the fans nor the América players had finished celebrating the tying goal when Inter hit again, with the same formula, a pass by Pati Llanos and a shot by Eskerdinha, before goalkeeper Nohelis Coronel saved.

The departure of Natis to bring in another attacking player, Daniela Castellanos, ended up leaving América even more exposed, who conceded another goal in the 82nd minute, scored by Soll, who had just replaced Belén Aquino.

The last minutes were desperate for the locals, who tried to attack as best they could, but goalkeeper Gabi Barbieri avoided the red discount.

America no longer depends on itself: the accounts

The score was uphill for América, with the aggravating factor being that Boca Juniors beat Nacional de Montevideo 5-1 in the first hour. Not only will they have to beat the Uruguayans, but they will also have to wait for a wide margin victory for Inter on the last date against Boca to equalize on points and reverse the goal difference.

The Argentines are at +4 and the Colombians are at -2. A very complicated scenario for a team that dreamed of the title and now could be left out in the first phase.

SPORTS

