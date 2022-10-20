This Wednesday at Nemesio Diez StadiumToluca received América for the first leg semifinal of the 2022 Apertura Tournament, of Liga MX, where the locals took a 2-1 lead thanks to Haret Ortega and the Uruguayan Leo Fernandezwhile emilio lara discounted for the visit. The Vuelta will be this Sunday, October 22 at the Aztec stadium.
Just four minutes later, the general leader sent a notice through Alexander Zendejaswho easily eliminated the Chilean Valber Huerta on the right side to enter the area and try his shot, which was covered by the Brazilian Tiago Volpi. A minute later, a distant shot from the Chilean came Diego Valdes that passed very close to the goal.
The visitors continued with possession of the ball, however, at 22′ the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez he was reprimanded when he had to stop the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez who was escaping towards the area. In that same infraction, a ball was sent into the area that ended in a goal by the choriceros through Ortegasince the goalkeeper William Ochoa He went wrong with his fist, leaving the ball alive.
The cards were equal to 26′ when Ortega was painted yellow for a foul on Henry Martin. Once again, the Devils they had another admonished, now Carlos Guzman for a fault on Zendejas. With everything even, Laura he was wrong to give a ball to Ochoa in the area, which the Chilean took advantage of Jean Meneses to take and receive Pelón’s foul, earning a penalty, which was converted by Fernandez. Still at the last minute Valdes took a free kick volpi also stopped the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo He had a totally solo header that he sent from one side.
Both sets made no changes to the plugin. Valdes He let go of a new chance at 51′ when he was alone in front of the goal to take a shot that went extremely wide. Two minutes later, the Mexicans had managed to extend their advantage thanks to the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzowho took advantage of a hairstyle of Charlie Gonzalez and an error of the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres to enter the area and easily beat OchoaHowever the VAR scored offside.
At 56 ‘the Argentine’s first change came Ferdinand Ortiz when taking out Richard to put the Peruvian Peter AquinasHowever, not even five minutes passed before the Inca was painted yellow. Things continued without working well for the azulcremas, that’s why the Colombian was sent to the field Roger Martinez and the Uruguayan brian rodriguez for the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez Y Valdeswhile the Chilean left for the scarlet Claudio Baeza Y Sanvezzo for the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra Y Fernando Navarro.
In the 70′, Toluca put together another great play when Leo he leaked the ball to Meneses within the area, where Ochoa He got out in time to stop him. At 76′, Brian he received a ball in the small area taking a low shot that he saved volpi. Nevertheless, America got the discount at 78′ when Henry focused for Laurawho only came to push.
After the Americanist goal came the last local relays with the Colombian Bryan Angle, Daniel Alvarez Y Raul Lopez. By the side of America the last move was the uruguayan Federico Vinas by Henry. Already in the add, Roger took a free kick volpi short cut and Vegetable garden covered a dangerous shot by fidalgo.
After losing the game to Nacho Ambrizat a press conference, The Tano He let the fans know that if they expected them to score goals again they were wrong, however, he knows that the series is more alive than ever, accepting that there were mistakes that harmed the team.
“If they thought we were going to score again, they were wrong. The closer the final gets, the more tension there will be. It’s football and mistakes exist. Today those mistakes are up to us and in the final instance they cost dearly. I was worried about the inaccuracy of half on the pitch forward, but it’s football”commented the helmsman.
“The feeling is that the series is more alive than ever. We have to take advantage of our people at home, ask them to be present and insist on the support Azteca has given us in the league. Make them feel at home, we just need a goal”finished the Argentine.
