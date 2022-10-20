The visitors continued with possession of the ball, however, at 22′ the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez he was reprimanded when he had to stop the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez who was escaping towards the area. In that same infraction, a ball was sent into the area that ended in a goal by the choriceros through Ortegasince the goalkeeper William Ochoa He went wrong with his fist, leaving the ball alive.

In the 70′, Toluca put together another great play when Leo he leaked the ball to Meneses within the area, where Ochoa He got out in time to stop him. At 76′, Brian he received a ball in the small area taking a low shot that he saved volpi. Nevertheless, America got the discount at 78′ when Henry focused for Laurawho only came to push.

55′ Camilo Sanvezzo’s goal disallowed for offside. One more mistake by America in the game had cost him the third entry. Toluca 2-0 America. #Opening2022 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/O9cbe6sXa3 – Golazoz (@golazoz_) October 20, 2022

After losing the game to Nacho Ambrizat a press conference, The Tano He let the fans know that if they expected them to score goals again they were wrong, however, he knows that the series is more alive than ever, accepting that there were mistakes that harmed the team.

“The feeling is that the series is more alive than ever. We have to take advantage of our people at home, ask them to be present and insist on the support Azteca has given us in the league. Make them feel at home, we just need a goal”finished the Argentine.