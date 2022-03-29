Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

America loses and the memes hit Juan Carlos Osorio with everything

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

memes

Memes for Juan Carlos Osorio.

Memes for Juan Carlos Osorio.

In social networks there was ridicule for the new defeat of the scarlet club.

América lost this Sunday against Tolima on date 13 of the league, 1-0, with a goal by Michael Rangel.

In social networks humor did not wait. The memes attacked Juan Carlos Osorio, after this new defeat.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Vlahovic at Juventus, odds at 1.15 and the stock soars

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#America #loses #memes #hit #Juan #Carlos #Osorio

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Oscar: Nominees receive gifts, but pay (taxes) for them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.