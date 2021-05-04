American media reported that the United States is expected to allow the administration of the Pfizer / Biontech anti-Covid-19 vaccine to boys aged 12 years or over, starting next week.

Pfizer has requested an emergency license to use its vaccine for children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, according to what CNN quoted a government official as saying.

CNN said, “The US Food and Drug Administration will have to change its regulations for licensing the vaccine in emergency situations, but the process is supposed to be easy.”

And use of the Pfizer vaccine is currently licensed in the United States for people 16 years of age or older. Expanding vaccination to teenagers would open the door to vaccinations for millions of other Americans.