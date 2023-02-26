cali america he played almost the entire game against Envigado with one less, but he knew how to hold on, he attacked at the right moments, he scored a goal and with that it was enough to beat a fighter Envigado, this Saturday, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

The expulsion of Franco Leys, in the 17th minute, seemed to put America in trouble, which had to resort to a defensive scheme to try to save the victory, with which it regained first place in the 2022-II League.

The red one that could entangle America

The play that ended in the expulsion of Leys occurred in the 16th minute, with América focused on attacking. In a counterattack from Envigado, Henry Mosquera gained speed, before entering the area, he was brought down by the Argentine. Judge Alexander Ospina expelled him immediately.

From that moment on, the game was tough for America. Envigado was able to go ahead, because in the aerial game Díaz had a clear chance, which was diverted from the América goal.

However, Alexandre Guimaraes’s team found the go-ahead goal in the 38th minute on a great kick from goalkeeper Diego Novoa, who found Carlos Darwin Quintero very well placed, ready to enable the Argentine Facundo Suarez, who scored at the exit of goalkeeper Joan Felipe Parra.

Envigado’s response came with Mosquera, at minute 45, taking advantage of the spaces left by Leys with his expulsion. Shot on goal and with his nails, Novoa took out a ball that had a goal direction.

In the second stage, Envigado put their lines forward and caused problems in the goal for Novoa, who at first looked erratic in the air, but later was key to avoiding a tie for the oranges, who played in a black and white striped shirt in Pascual Guerrero.

Envigado took advantage of every space, especially in the middle distance. Novoa responded to each action, avoiding the fall of his goal. At minute 83, the visit had everything to equalize, with a shot from Hurtado, which was again saved by Novoa and in the subsequent action, the defensive zone prevented the goal from falling.

The scarlets reached 13 units, absolute leaders of the BetPlay League. On the next day, they will have a rest, with the postponement of the duel against Junior, returning to action against Santa Fe, on the eighth day.

