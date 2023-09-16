There is romance in ‘At the bottom there is room’! In chapter 306, Dr. Cortez and ‘Maca’ went out to eat at a restaurant and enjoyed a pleasant conversation. During the pleasant meeting, both became emotional while reminiscing about old times. In addition, fans were surprised to see that one of the couple’s most emotional scenes in ‘América kids’ was broadcast on screen.

As you remember, Sasha Kapsunov and Maria Grazia Gamarra were a couple in the remembered América TV series. Throughout their participation, they acted, danced and sang.

#América #kids #revives #AFHS #Epic #scene #Sasha #Kapsunov #Maria #Grazia #moves #fans