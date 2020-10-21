America: On Tuesday, the Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 years old. On this occasion, the party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden congratulated him and said that we will celebrate his next birthday in the White House.

Biden also shared a picture from his Twitter account on this occasion, in which both are seen shaking hands. He tweeted, “Happy birthday to Kamala Harris. We will celebrate this day at the White House with ice cream next year.

If Kamala Harris is elected, she will be the first female vice president of the US

In August, Biden nominated Kamala Harris as the vice presidential candidate. If Kamala Harris is elected, she will be the first female Vice President of the United States. At the same time, Biden will celebrate his 78th birthday next month.

Everyone should vote out of the house- Kamala Harris

Harris said that on his birthday, he wishes that all people get out of the house and vote. Harris’s niece Meena Harris’s birthday also falls on October 20 and on the occasion, she also congratulated her niece.

