America joins the search for the missing Indonesian submarine

The United States has deployed a B-8 Poseidon to assist in the search for a missing Indonesian navy submarine in the Bali Sea, as hopes to rescue its 53-member crew fade as the submarine is expected to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning.

The Indonesian navy said it had sent helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old submarine KRI Nangala-402, on Wednesday while it was preparing for a torpedo training.

Australia has also dispatched a warship equipped with sonar devices and a helicopter to assist in the search work, with fears growing that the submarine might crash due to water pressure.

Indonesian officials said on Friday that oxygen would only last until around dawn on Saturday if the submarine was still intact.

“We haven’t found it yet … but it is expected that we will determine the site with the available equipment,” Indonesian military spokesman Ahmed Riaz told a news conference.

Among those on board the submarine was the commander of the Submarine Corps in the Indonesian army, Hari Sitiawan.

The Pentagon said late on Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Indonesian counterpart Prabhu Subianto and offered to provide additional support, which may include underwater search facilities.