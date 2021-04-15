Today, Thursday, the United States of America announced the imposition of sanctions on Russia, including the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, for interfering in the last presidential elections.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the aim of the sanctions today is to create opportunities for cooperation with Russia in line with US interests, stressing that more will be imposed if Moscow threatens global stability, according to the statement.

She also stressed that it would act decisively in response to any Russian action that harms America or its allies, noting that the sanctions will ensure the reduction of Russia’s malign activities in the future. It also revealed that the new sanctions were imposed on Russia regarding Crimea, and that it was coordinated with the Western allies, according to the statement.

The Russian presidency confirmed that US sanctions, if imposed, would impede the expected summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. It is noteworthy that the relations between the two countries have been marred by tension during the last period due to many files, including Syria and Ukraine, accusations of espionage and interference in elections, rights, freedoms and democracy.

Washington has waved a lot, indicating that Moscow will be held accountable for its aggressive and reckless behavior. The relationship has also become more strained after US President Joe Biden described his Russian counterpart as a murderer.