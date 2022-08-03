In the wake of the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US State Department issued a “global warning to American citizens,” saying that “supporters of al-Qaeda or its terrorist organizations may seek to attack American facilities or citizens.”

The ministry added, in a statement, that it “believes that there is a greater potential for acts of violence against America.”

And she continued, according to what was reported by the American “CNN” news network today, Wednesday, that “the current information indicates that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against American interests in multiple regions around the world.”

“A variety of tactics may be used in these attacks, including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings and bombings,” she said.

“Because terrorist attacks, criminal activities, and other security incidents often occur without any warning, US citizens should maintain a high level of vigilance and exercise good awareness when traveling abroad,” she noted.