In the last few hours, much has been said about the upcoming renewal of the Mexican goalkeeper. Guillermo Ochoa with the eagles of america. According to information from the journalist john sutcliffeeverything is ready for the goalkeeper to stay at the club, this being a mistake for the team in general.
The 37-year-old goalkeeper ends his contract on December 31 of this year, and despite the fact that in recent days much has been said about his possible departure, everything seems to indicate that Ochoa will be there for a while.
This will be one of the worst decisions of the team and of the club president Santiago Baños. And it is that the numbers of Paco Memo on his return to the ‘Nest’ are not encouraging at all.
Since his return to America, same as occurred in 2019, they have only been able to reach the runner-up that year, when they fell in the Apertura against Rayados de Monterrey. Since then his performance has been in decline.
His mistakes have cost him dearly, and a button is enough to show, the semifinal matches against Toluca were a real disaster, a situation that caused the annoyance on the part of the respectable that they no longer want him as a starter.
It should be noted that his performance with the Mexican team is a separate issue. Every four years is when Paco Memo grows up and draws attention for his saves, however, with his team he continues to fail and his performance leaves much to be desired.
Although it is true that the renewal has not yet been made official, it is expected that in the next few hours it will be a reality, this being the worst mistake in the Baños era. America He can still reconsider, and on the bench they have an experienced man who, when given an opportunity, has done things quite well, yes, we are referring to Oscar Jiménez, to whom fate has been quite unfair.
If America renews Guillermo OchoaAt least another year is expected to be forgotten, and only with slight sparks that will not reach the team of the size of Coapa, even if it is not champion, it will be a resounding failure again.
