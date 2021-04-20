The US State Department said it would issue “level four” warnings not to travel to about 80% of countries, as it called on citizens to “reconsider all travel abroad” due to the risks of Covid-19.

The ministry said: “At a time when travelers face constant risks due to the Covid-19 pandemic,

The State Department will begin updating its travel advisories this week to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s science-based health travel notices that outline current issues affecting travelers’ health.

The ministry said that this does not mean “a reassessment of the current health situation in a particular country, but rather an amendment to the travel advice system.”

The United States issued a comprehensive Level 4 warning on international travel in March 2020, and raised it in August as it began again issuing individual warnings to different parts of the world.