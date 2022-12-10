Meteorologists expected that a storm from the Pacific Ocean would blow over the US state of California, accompanied by heavy rain and hail.
There is a high risk of tornadoes, village winds and thunderstorms across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas within days, media reported Saturday.
About five centimeters of rain could suddenly fall in the valleys of Southern California, from Saturday to Sunday, with up to 15 centimeters in coastal hills and mountains, triggering floods and landslides, according to the US National Weather Service.
Hail may fall about 30 centimeters high in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, as well as parts of Oregon and Washington.
