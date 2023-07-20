The programs specializing in professional soccer issues in Mexico have on several occasions ensured that the teams with the highest financial cost are Tigres and Rayados, but it turns out that the Transfermtk portal that manages the figures of all the clubs in the Concacaf Zone, places the Aguilas del América as the most expensive in the MX League and MLS with 96.6 million dollars.

Even, said portal indicates that the Eagles are 20 million above even teams like Inter Miami with everything and its star Lionel Messi, but the curious thing is that the Mexican team, despite its high cost, in sports continues to be owed.

Indeed, because the feathered have already been four years without being able to be league champions and for their label as the big club in Mexico, it must be somewhat disappointing for the large number of fans they have in our country and the United States.

Yes, gentlemen, although many do not believe it, America is the most expensive club in the Aztec tournament.

It is worth mentioning that something similar happens in European football, since we all believed that Paris Saint Germain, for having the three most important strikers on the planet, Lionel Messi, Killián Mbappé and Neymar JR, was the most expensive, but it turns out that number one is Arsenal in the Premier League.

What’s more, said English circuit is the one that has several of its representatives among the first 10 of the ranking with the highest cost.

DOWN. After the evident decline that the Dorados de Sinaloa have had, after losing their category in the first division, we already see the arrival of culichis players to the first division as very complicated as it happened in past years.

Yes, because it is much more complex for promoters to look at local soccer players who play in the Expansion League and better focus their attention on the material that exists in the Under 17 or Under 20 tournaments.

Of the last good litter of culichis that consolidated themselves in the highest category and left El Gran Pez we can mention Javier Güemez, Mario Osuna, Jesús Ángulo and Javier Salas. And this comment was born to us as a result of the arrival in Dorados of the culichi Kevin Lara as reinforcements and who was breaking stone for several teams in minor divisions, but never consolidated in the MX League.

CONFIRMED. Raúl Alfonso Aceves Martínez, president of the Liga de la Careada de los Jueves, announced that the second leg against the Los Mochis team will be played on September 3 at the Sagarpa fields.

In the first leg held in the city of Mochiteca, the Jueveros won with a score of 3 to 1.

Soon the players who were in the city of Los Mochis will be summoned with the intention of scheduling everything related to the visit of the team led by Mario ‘Magochi’ Romero.

REFLECTION: Never consider that the punishment is bad luck, nor that the reward is good luck. Better consider that everything that happens is a consequence of something.