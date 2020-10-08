These days the first Republicans in Washington are telling journalists that they no longer believe that they can still win the election. This is why the question increasingly arises: How much has been broken – and how quickly could the country repair what Trump destroyed? The TV duel of the candidates for the vice presidency can be seen as an optimistic answer to this question: America is still there – America of the pre-Trump era.

To follow the duel in German times, it took significantly more coffee than about a week ago, when Donald Trump supplied the country with a roaring show. Actually, that’s the best news. It was calm, businesslike, and sometimes even a little boring. The most exciting thing for many twitterers was a black dot on Mike Pence’s otherwise flawless white chevellure, probably a bow tie. In short: it was normal and good. There are three points to note:

1. They still exist, the factual questions. Even after three years of Trump, not everything has dissolved into a post-factual lying sauce. There was actually something like a substantive dispute, for example over the question of who favored Trump’s tax reform or whether it is enough to rely on natural and shale gas to save CO2 and stop climate change – with both acknowledging that it is climate change gives.

Not that the candidates said untruths or put false quotes into each other’s mouths. Truly populist moments, however, were limited. On one occasion, Pence claims that Trump did not refuse to condemn right-wing extremists – that is just the “selective reporting of the media”; on one point, at the very end, he mentions the famous “establishment”. That’s it Pretty good for 2020.

2. They still exist, the classic ideological differences between Democrats and Republicans – beyond questions of identity and culture warfare. The classic dividing line between “more state” versus “more freedom” appeared in several places, for example when it came to the question of how strongly one can impose rules in the pandemic or let the citizens make independent decisions. These questions arose without being accompanied by conspiracy-theoretical whispers about the “deep state” or the dystopia of anarchy. You can say that the argument was kept in the middle.

In the climate debate you could also see the almost classic struggle between conservatives and progressives about how fast and how radical the change must be. In contrast to one of the democratic debates, Harris only mentions her skin color exactly once – and otherwise mainly speaks about herself as a prosecutor. Pence, in turn, congratulates her on the “historic nature of her nomination” – as the first woman and first black woman to run for vice-president.

3. They still exist, the professionals. Both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence were well prepared. They knew the facts and could call them up. They knew about the weak points of the other team and applied them precisely, they did not put themselves too much in the foreground, but compensated for the weaknesses of their presidential candidates.

Harris started, for example, with an attack on Trump’s coronavirus balance sheet, castigated risky foreign policy maneuvers by the president such as the murder of the Iranian military Qasem Soleimani and emphasized his contempt for Americans with low incomes.

Pence showed empathy for the victims of the coronavirus crisis and police violence (which Trump never managed to) got hold of Harris when asked whether the Democrats would expand the Constitutional Court to offset the conservative preponderance created by Trump’s occupations (she had no answer) and portrayed Biden as too weak against China. All pretty expected – a perfect political duel tango. Flash polls among viewers see Harris as the winner.

So it was above all civility that won. As for the candidates, they both showed many strengths and few weaknesses. Harris dosed her charisma, making it appear calmer and more presidential, but also allowed the boring pence not to go under completely. However, with his solid and sometimes skilful appearance, Pence is unlikely to be able to make up so much ground to turn Trump’s disastrous situation in the election campaign or even to compensate for the damage caused by the first duel.